Fire Business Systems: Pilot Program Training

Fire Billing Systems Pilot Program

***Tentative Rollout Spring 2023***

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management will be offering a new Fire Billing System - created as a one-stop-shop for all the needs of our cooperating fire departments and districts. As account holders, departments and district designated personnel can create Cooperative Fire Rate Agreements (CFRAs), add or remove personnel and equipment, and submit all billing documentation electronically. The rollout of the new system is ongoing and is expected to be completed Spring 2023. We will continue to provide updates on this page, as needed, as we continue to streamline and add to the new FBS,

Helpful Links

Fire Business Systems - Manage Employees Presentation

FBS Personnel Training Example