Bridge Builder Conversations: Veronica Calderon Challenges Leaders to Move Beyond DEI Policy Changes

Truliant Federal Credit Union senior vice president of diversity, inclusion and equity sits with David "Dae-Lee" Arrington, host of 'Bridge Builder Conversations.' (Photo by Harris Jeter)

Serving more than a decade in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) space, Calderon says “policies can only go so far” to change systemic issues.

We don’t need to change policies. We need to change hearts. We need to change minds. Policies don’t mean anything if your heart and mind aren’t in the right place.” — Veronica Calderon