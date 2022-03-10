Bridge Builder Conversations: Veronica Calderon Challenges Leaders to Move Beyond DEI Policy Changes
Serving more than a decade in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) space, Calderon says “policies can only go so far” to change systemic issues.
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truliant Federal Credit Union Senior Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Veronica Calderon joins Charlotte community leader David "Dae-Lee" Arrington for episode five of Bridge Builder Conversations, now available on YouTube, to discuss needs and opportunities in DEI policies.
— Veronica Calderon
Calderon, who emigrated from Ecuador as a young child, has worked more than a decade creating accountability in organizations around DEI. She also serves as vice-chair of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce.
“Being an immigrant is so important to me. Being the daughter of a single mother is important to me. Being the oldest of three kids, one with disabilities, is important to me,” she explained. “A lot of that is instilled in me and intentionally reflected in the work I do.”
In just over an hour, Calderon covers a variety of topics, all connected to her perspective on issues concerning diversity and equity.
“I can go into an organization and change your policies. But policies only go as far as we want them to go," she said. “We don’t need to change policies. We need to change hearts. We need to change minds.
“Policies don’t mean anything if your heart and mind aren’t in the right place.”
Since early January, Dae-Lee has used the Bridge Builder Conversations video series to inspire dialogue and action among leaders, no matter their background, to build bridges and form relationships across differences like race and socioeconomic status.
“There’s an illusion that systems are not upheld by people,” Dae-Lee said during his conversation with Calderon. “[Policies reflect] beliefs that we hold and perpetuate or what we decide we want to change based on our beliefs.”
Visit the Bridge Builder Conversations YouTube channel to watch Veronica Calderon’s full episode and others.
ABOUT BRIDGE BUILDER CONVERSATIONS
Bridge Builder Conversations is a nine-part, unscripted video series featuring various leaders and artists sharing their personal journey and discussing the opportunities and challenges of building bridges across difference within their industries.
The series debuted Jan. 13 with a meaningful race talk with former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl. The series, sponsored by Bank of America, HUE HOUSE, Urban Outfitters and Mansion, can be viewed on the Bridge Builder YouTube channel.
Bridge Builder Conversations is a creative resource from Bridge Builder Consulting™, an innovative, relationship-centered consulting agency, engaging organizations and their leaders as they navigate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) work. Dae-Lee’s Bridge Builder Motivational Journal is now available, as well as the Bridge Builder Patreon and Bridge Builder Motivations podcast on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Bridge Builder Conversations release bi-weekly through May 5. Details for the series can be found at WeBridgeBuild.com/BBC.
ABOUT DAVID ‘DAE-LEE’ ARRINGTON
David “Dae-Lee” Arrington is a Norfolk, Va., native who now calls Charlotte, N.C., home. Summarizing his journey “from the corner to the cul-de-sac,” Dae-Lee experienced a 180-degree racial, cultural and socioeconomic shift that changed his life and inspired his work today to bridge divides that keep us from experiencing our collective best.
Dae-Lee is a 40 Under 40 Business Journal Winner, GRAMMY-nominated producer, recording artist, co-owner of Black-owned creative agency HUE HOUSE, founding member of Fair Play Music Equity Initiative and serves on many boards and community organization committees.
