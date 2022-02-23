DIFS Encourages Michiganders to Participate in America Saves Week to Build Strong Financial Practices

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 23, 2022

(LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is participating in America Saves Week to promote the importance of saving and is encouraging all Michiganders to participate and save at any level they can to improve their financial wellbeing in 2022.

America Saves Week is a national campaign that takes place through Feb. 25. During this campaign, thousands of organizations join to collectively support their communities by encouraging individuals to do a financial check-in that allows them to get a clear view of their finances, set savings goals, and create a plan to achieve them.

"We are participating in America Saves Week with the goal of highlighting the importance of saving for both future successes and unexpected expenses," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "Building positive saving habits is crucial to establishing financial security, and America Saves Week is a terrific time to review personal budgets and find ways to save for the future."

DIFS is sharing helpful content throughout the week on Twitter and Facebook to emphasize the value of saving and to provide motivation for individuals and families to start or continue saving for their goals. There is also a wealth of personal finance resources on the State of Michigan's Financial Literacy page.

Consumers who have questions or disputes that cannot be directly resolved with their financial institutions can contact DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 or file a complaint online at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.

