A Female is Promoted to the role of Field Project Manager with Classic Home Improvements
Classic Home Improvements, a San Diego home remodeling company, has promoted one of their long time employees to the role of Field Project Manager
I have always been a big supporter of women in construction and I am thrilled that Halley accepted the position”PAUMA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Home Improvements has named its first woman to hold a Field Project Manager position within the company. The San Diego-based home remodeling company appointed Halley Rojas as field project manager for kitchen and bathroom remodels. Halley is now responsible for scheduling, quality control, solving any issues that arrive during construction, and client satisfaction.
— Jack Crocker
"Halley has been working with Classic Home Improvements for over 5 years now. She worked her way through various departments of the company with the intent of securing an operations role. Once upon a time she mentioned wanting to own a company of her own one day, and we want to do what we can to help her achieve her career goals", states owner, Jack Crocker.
"I am super excited to have secured this position with Classic Home Improvements. Having field experience is just one more thing moving me closer to my career goals. I am still young and there is a lot to learn, but it is amazing what can be accomplished when we all work together as a team. The best thing about this company is we all work closely so we all rise together," Halley Rojas added.
Halley worked in various roles with Classic Home Improvements before accepting her new role. She spent a year as a receptionist, getting to know the layout of the company. She then moved into accounting for a year so she could understand the importance of accounts receivable and accounts payable. Before venturing out to work in the field amongst installers, vendors, and sub-contractors she spent the next several years learning purchasing, scheduling, and general operations.
Under the guidance of Jack Crocker, owner and licensed General Contractor, Halley spends her days scheduling field technicians, verifying material deliveries, tracking sub-contractors, monitoring craftsmanship, and communicating with clients. Her role as a liaison between the field and the office has vastly increased client satisfaction.
Classic Home Improvements has created a culture of respect, communication, and innovation that is not typically seen in a small construction company. The small business of under 40 employees is creating a world where women are equitably represented at all levels of leadership. The organization is a community of men and women who are committed to supporting every individual throughout their career life cycles by providing growth opportunities from within.
About Classic Home Improvements: Classic Home Improvements is a full-service remodeling contractor based in San Diego, California. The company boasts over 1,000 homes have been updated by their team. Home remodeling services they offer include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, exterior home improvements, and home additions (structural renovations). They celebrated their 10th year in business in 2021. Classic Home Improvements is one of the highest-rated design-build remodeling companies in the San Diego region and has won numerous awards for customer service and integrity.
Nicole Crocker
Small Business Marketing Solutions
17605355592 ext.
email us here