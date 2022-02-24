A Groundbreaking Suicide Prevention Video Expands the Conversation

Akathisia Awareness Saves Lives

Talking About Adverse Drug Effects and Situational Challenges Can Save Lives

It is the first time a suicide prevention video includes akathisia. We hope other health-related organizations will join us in promoting akathisia awareness to reduce suffering and save lives.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new public health video aims to reduce suicide by informing the public of warning signs, with an emphasis on lesser-known risks. The innovative video, jointly produced by No Shame On U and the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD), breaks new ground by including akathisia as a suicide risk factor. Akathisia is an adverse drug effect that is frequently misdiagnosed as anxiety or depression. When improperly treated or left untreated, akathisia can precipitate violence, self-harm, and tragic deaths.

“Our goal is to help people better recognize suicide risk factors and take appropriate actions to stay safe,” said Dr. Anat Geva, Director of Strategic Initiatives for No Shame On U. “Risk factors that can be overlooked include akathisia, working in stressful professions such as the military and law enforcement, and holding views that differ from one’s religious upbringing.”

“This video expands our understanding of situations that can cause suicidal thoughts, actions, and avoidable deaths,” said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. “It is the first time a suicide prevention video includes akathisia. We hope other health-related organizations will join us in promoting akathisia awareness to reduce suffering and save lives. It is vitally important to help people be aware of the warning signs.”

The collaborative video was made possible by a grant from UpStart. For more information and free educational resources, please visit MISSD and No Shame On U.

Suicide Risk Factors Everyone Should Know