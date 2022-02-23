Join TDCI’s Securities Division For “Principles of Personal Financial Literacy” Livestream Event

NASHVILLE —The Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce “Principles of Personal Financial Literacy” virtual event to livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Financial literacy can be a source of stress, fear, and worry for many Americans. The best way to achieve confidence when it comes to money management is learning how to make smart and secure financial choices every day. During the “Principles of Personal Financial Literacy” livestream, consumers will hear from financial professionals who will discuss spending money wisely to help you confidently meet your money goals, saving money to help you live out the life you want, and learning how to make your money make money for you through wise investment strategies.

The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments, and get answers in real time. After the livestream, the episode will be available on TDCI's website and on pbsbooks.org/When-I’m-65 along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. To see earlier livestream events, visit the Securities playlist on TDCI’s YouTube page.

