Summus Medical Laser Published in The Dynamic Chiropractic Digital Issue
FRANKLIN, TN, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summus Medical Laser has been published in the Dynamic Chiropractic March 2022 Digital Issue. The company is proud to say that its article is also featured on the newspaper’s cover page.
The article is authored by Dr. Phil Harrington who is the Medical Director and also the Clinical Manager & Laser Safety Officer of Summus Medical Laser. It is titled, Managing Ankle Sprain: Clinical Do’s & Don'ts.
In the article, Dr. Phil discusses that ankle sprain is a common problem for physically active individuals, causing a financial burden in the US healthcare system. He reiterated that once an individual has an ankle sprain, it subjects them to recurrent sprains and residual symptoms. He said; “Chronic ankle instability developing from ankle sprain is one of the most common sports injuries. Besides it being an ankle issue, chronic ankle instability can also cause additional injuries.”
Readers can also learn the two modalities used to treat ankle injuries. These are cryotherapy (ice application) and photobiomodulation (PBM).
● According to the author, applying cryotherapy to a sprained ankle is a wrong strategy. It is because it will cause the blood vessels to constrict, blocking the delivery of healing cells to the injured area.
● On the other hand, Dr. Phil explained that the best solution is photobiomodulation or laser therapy. This process delivers red and infrared wavelengths to both the surface and deep tissues. Unlike cryotherapy, this method will allow circulation, oxygenation, and metabolic activity. As a result, it will help the affected area with a faster healing process, because the nutrients needed for recovery are delivered properly.
If you want to read the full article, kindly click here.
The Author
Phil Harrington, DC, CMLSO, FASMLS is a graduate of Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1996. He has been an active member of his community and has held public speaking engagements across the country. His mission is to provide you with quality laser therapy knowledge and the critical information you need to make well-informed decisions.
About Summus Medical Laser
Summus Medical Laser engineers the world’s best laser systems to power clinical success. They have the most advanced laser therapy system on the market. This revolutionary technology offers the only non-invasive method to treat a wide array of conditions including musculoskeletal pain, wound healing, ankle sprains, and many other conditions. Based in Tennessee, Summus Medical Laser provides the most technologically advanced and safe Class IV laser equipment to facilities in over 51 countries worldwide.
About Dynamic Chiropractic Digital Issue
Since 1983, Dynamic Chiropractic has been the leading source of chiropractic news and information. It serves U.S. Doctor of Chiropractic readers and keeps them ahead of the curve, providing essential technology solutions for practice management, successful business principles for running a practice, and information that keeps doctors on top of what’s happening in their industry. The publication also helps individuals stay informed and in tune with the chiropractic community. It is an open-access newspaper for Doctors of Chiropractic and consumers offering news, information, announcements, and event coverage of the chiropractic community.
