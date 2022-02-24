Cavender Stores LTD. Selects Digital Wave Technology to Streamline Product Information Management for Ecommerce Growth
Cavender Stores LTD., a prominent retailer of Western-wear brands, has selected the Digital Wave Product Platform to accelerate ecommerce growth.
The flexibility and future-proof nature of the Digital Wave Platform is going to enable us to be more innovative faster with our digital strategy.””MIAMI, FL, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wave Technology, Inc., a leading provider of omnichannel product experience management for consumer brands and retailers, today announced that Cavender Stores LTD., a prominent retailer of Western-wear clothing brands and accessories, has selected Digital Wave Product Experience Management Platform to enhance its omnichannel readiness.
— Dempsey Carter, Director of Ecommerce
Efficiently reaching customers whenever and wherever they shop is critical for modern retail. With Digital Wave Product Experience Management, Cavender’s will be able to centralize all product content, improve team collaboration through automated workflows, improve data quality through governance, and reduce time spent end-to-end including item creation, attribution, enrichment, and publishing to their e-commerce and digital channels. Digital Wave Product Experience Management will be Cavender’s single place to go—and know—all things product.
“The Digital Wave team focused on understanding our business and processes. They listened intently, learned, and offered a great deal about best practices for product experience management. They showed us, from day-one, they were the right partner for us,“ said Dempsey Carter, Director of Ecommerce at Cavender Stores, LTD. “Their solution will make it easier than ever for us to publish our product stories quickly online, improve site merchandising and search ability, resulting in reduced time to market and a better overall product experience for our customers. The flexibility and future-proof nature of the Digital Wave Platform is going to enable us to be more innovative faster with our digital strategy.”
“In its search for an enterprise-grade product experience management solution, Cavender’s conducted a lengthy and thorough process to evaluate the various solutions in the market,” said Lori Schafer, CEO at Digital Wave. “We’re proud to have been selected and excited to launch a long-standing partnership with this great organization.”
About Digital Wave Technology
Digital Wave software solutions assist brands in accelerating omnichannel and direct-to-consumer digital sales and marketing. The company’s Product Experience Platform helps centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise and publish product content resulting in improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration amongst internal teams and suppliers and a more compelling customer experience.
Learn more about Digital Wave at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.
About Cavender Stores LTD.
Cavender’s is the premier Western clothing store for the American South and Southwest. Founded in 1965 by James and Pat Cavender, today’s company is run by their sons, Joe, Mike, and Clay. It offers boots and other aspects of western design, lifestyle, and craftsmanship to its customers and has been named the nation’s top retailer for brands like Wrangler, Rafter C, Ariat, JRC & Sons, Twisted X, and more.
To learn more about Cavender’s, visit https://www.cavenders.com.
