New York Attorney General Candidate Sean Hayes Says ‘Trudeau Must Go’
Candidate for NY AG, Sean Hayes calls Trudeau’s civil asset forfeiture policies against protesters tyrannical and an affront to liberty.
Trudeau is not just an embarrassment. His words are a dangerous affront to liberty, and the rule of law.”ALBANY, NY, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY, February 24, 2022: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to seize the assets of Canadian citizens protesting against their Government. He invoked the Canadian Emergencies Act, and the Terrorist Financing Act, effectively categorizing the protestors as terrorists due to their activities. Documented activities include marching, chanting, children bouncing, pets running around, trucks parking, and horns honking. Libertarian candidate for Attorney General of New York called Trudeau’s behavior an affront to liberty.
— Sean Hayes, Esq.
Sean Hayes, Esq. said, “Trudeau is not just an embarrassment. His words are a dangerous affront to liberty, and the rule of law. His tyrannical behavior could impact legislative policies in places like Buffalo, Syracuse and other jurisdictions along the Northern border of New York State, and around the country.”
The power of Prime Minister Trudeau came from his invocation of the Canadian Emergencies Act. This is “An Act to authorize the taking of special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies and to amend other Acts in consequence thereof.” It is the equivalent of Martial Law and could set a precedent for Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and President Joe Biden to enforce similar measures against protestors in New York and elsewhere. According to Sean Hayes, American legislators and executives may place similar powers in the hands of government officials, where abuse may follow, typically in the form of asset forfeitures.
Civil asset forfeiture is a process by which police and other government officials, seize a person or company’s property based on suspicion that the individual committed a crime or property was used in the commission of a crime. These seizures occur, often, prior to one being indicted or even charged for a crime. In this case, the crime would be protesting against policies that people believe to be unconstitutional in the United States. According to Sean Hayes, ‘civil asset forfeiture’ was intended, originally, to cripple organized crime through the seizure of assets utilized in the commission of a crime.
Sean Hayes said, “Law enforcement has overstepped, in many cases, this initial mandate to utilize these powers to destroy the livelihood of innocent businesses and individuals. When such a fundamental right can be so easily thrown away, no rights are sacrosanct or inalienable.”
Trudeau intends to unbank protestors, people present at the protests, and supporters who donate $25 or more to pay for necessities like food and fuel at the protest. If Trudeau seizes people’s bank accounts and crypto assets as he has suggested, the outcome would be that families and businesses would incur debt, lose their homes, and that they may become homeless. According to Aspen Institute, 16% of suicides in the US occur as a result of financial stress, disproportionately affecting people of color.
Larry Sharpe is the nominated Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York, endorsed by Andrew Yang’s Forward Party. He said, “Trudeau is acting like a king and crushing his subjects. But this show of power is actually revealing how weak he is.”
Americans are overwhelmingly opposed to civil asset forfeitures. A poll conducted by Cato/YouGov concluded that 84% of Americans oppose civil asset forfeitures. All demographics oppose civil asset forfeitures including Whites (84%); Blacks (86%); Hispanics (80%); Democrats (86%); Independents (87%); and Republicans (76%).
According to Sean Hayes, no politicians from the Republican and Democratic Parties in the State of New York are fighting for the rights of residents of New York when it comes to having their homes, cars, business assets, and bank accounts seized without due process.
About Sean Hayes, Esq.
Sean Hayes, Esq. is a former constitutional law professor, CEO of a multinational company, head of an international law firm, and a New York attorney. He was nominated by the Libertarian Party of New York to run as Attorney General, alongside Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Sharpe.
Both Larry Sharpe and Sean Hayes won the nomination of the Libertarian Party on February 19, 2022.
Dennis Consorte / Gabrielle Cordova
Larry Sharpe for Governor
+1 201-222-1001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other