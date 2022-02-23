Odour Control System Market to be worth US$ 1.57 Billion by the year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Odour Control System Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Odour Control System Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 1.19 Bn in 2022. With rising adoption of odour control system for improving the air quality levels across diverse industries, the overall sales are anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2029, totaling US$ 1.57 Bn by 2029.



The newest market research study by Future Market Insights on odour control system includes the global industry analysis for 2014–2021 and market forecast for 2022 – 2029. The study observes the Odour Control System Market and offers detailed perceptions for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Attribute Details Odour Control System Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 1.19 Bn Odour Control System Market Projected Size in 2029 US$ 1.57 Bn Odour Control System Market Historical CAGR (2013-2021) 3.9% Odour Control System Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2029) 4.7%



According to the analysis and study done in the report, the global odour control system market is anticipated to observe prominent progress, due to increasing adoption in the chemical industry.

The odour control system market is estimated to be valued at ~ US$ 1 Bn in 2022, and is projected to increase by ~ 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 - 2029.

The odour control system market has a high potential to grow in regions such as Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America. Significant innovations with incorporation of advanced technologies meeting regulations are expected to emerge as a product differentiator in the odour control system market.

Installation of hybrid odor control systems and demand for advanced and cost-effective odour control system from various industrial and government entities have increased significantly. This growing demand for progressive products generates pressure on manufacturers to deliver technologically-advanced and unique product offerings.

Thus, technological advancements have led to noteworthy investment in research and development by manufacturers. Manufacturers in the odour control system market are constantly focusing on developing unique technologies, which help them differentiate their products and earn a competitive edge.

Odour control systems play a crucial role in wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities. Individual odour control systems can be installed at various locations in a single wastewater treatment facilities, or a centralize system could be installed for low capacity plants.

Increasing investment for the effective and efficient waste management, establishment of new plants and capacity increase of existing facilities, and also growing intolerance towards odours, are factors expected to increase the demand for odour control systems in near future.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey, and South Africa Key Segments Covered System, Application and Region Key Companies Profiled Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

CECO Environmental.

Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Scotmas Limited

Ecolab Inc.

Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Japan to Provide Noteworthy Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

The ongoing technological advancements and progression in investment for the storm water management projects and wastewater treatment facilities are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Odour control system manufacturers are focusing more on improving their market structures and offerings in the region.

Emphasis on trade balance and increasing production by strengthening the manufacturing sector is currently the prime motive of the government in Japan. Also, the adoption of ‘best available technique’ is prominent in the country, which is likely to propel the demand for advanced odour control system.

Japan has large installed base of odour control systems which are likely to get regular up gradation and replacements. Considering the average life of the odour control systems and the install base, the market in Japan is estimated to surge in next few years.

For the global odour control system manufacturers, Japan is projected to be a prominent market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption and production of odour control systems across several industries.

Odour Control System Market by Category

System:

Physical Odour Control Adsorption System Ozone Generators

Chemical Odor Control Chemical Scrubbers Thermal Oxidizers

Biological Odour Control Biofilters/Biotrickling Filters Bio Scrubbers







Application:

Waste Treatment Facilities

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemical & Petrochemical

Other Industries





Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA





Odour Control System Market: Vendor Insights

The global odour control system report emphasizes on some of the principal industry players. Some of the key players include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO Environmental., Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Scotmas Limited, Ecolab Inc., Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH,among others.

