Sonic Bytes Token Presale Whitelist

Sonic Bytes is having a competition!

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Sonic Bytes is having a competition!  It’s a limited seat presale whitelist competition. Join our Whitelist competition and gain entry points by completing a few social media tasks.  The Winners with the highest points will be added to our Whitelist. Our Whitelist competition ends on February 28th and the Winners will be selected to receive spots on our Whitelist. Our presale begins March 1st and we reserved the first 30 minutes of the presale for the winners of our whitelist competition.

Whitelist spots will be given to Winners with the top entries. You can secure your spot on our whitelist and lock in your position to attend our presale early. If there are more than 100 users with similar entries there will be a raffle between them.

SONIC BYTES, a metaverse of games and applications.


Sonic Presale - Pinksale.finance

✅ Audited

✅ KYC 

✅ NFT Collection Ready

✅ Real Use Case / Full Circle Ecosystem

✅ Games in development

SONIC Token awards maximum reflection to hodlers on BSC, with 10% of every sale and purchase redistributed into three parts, 5% to all holders, 3% goes to liquidity and 2% goes to the burn wallet

Ecosystem: Sonic Bytes is a crypto software and marketing company. We are developing play to earn, apps where the user can earn tokens and/or NFTs. Our games will support digital advertising and the ability for coin / token / nft companies to distribute their products.

Whitelist

Presale on Pinksale.finance

  • Date: 1st March, 2022 14:00 (UTC)
  • Soft Cap: 35 BNB / Hard Cap: 70 BNB
  • Min Buy: 0.1 BNB / Max Buy: 2.0 BNB

Information

Website: https://sonicbytes.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/sonic_bytesofficial 

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nft_beat


Audrey Valdovino
ceo -at- sonicbytes.net

Primary Logo

