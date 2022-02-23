Calizade Beauty to Launch a Metaverse Makeup Bundle NFT on OpenSea

Calizade Beauty

Inspired by customer favorites, the makeup bundle will surely make an excellent – and beautiful - asset to any investor’s burgeoning collection

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calizade Beauty – a Virgina-based cosmetics company founded by an inclusive community of makeup aficionados on a mission to empower and inspire all to be their very best – is pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of a new makeup bundle non-fungible token (NFT) on OpenSea.

Since its founding, Calizade Beauty has aimed to empower and inspire with its makeup by celebrating self-expression, an integral part of self-care and self-love. Whether a customer is looking for a luxurious makeup brush set, one-of-a-kind false eyelashes, a stand-out go-to lipstick, or a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, Calizade Beauty offers a wide range of raved-about products that many have made a part of their everyday routine.

With its new NFT offering, the Calizade Beauty team aims to take its mission to the Metaverse. Its customer-influenced makeup bundle is comprised of some of its best-selling products, including Fab 5 Eyeshadow (Angelic); My Bestie Quad (Addicted); Lash Anthem Mascara; Marvelously Matte Liquid Lipstick (Terracotta); Seriously Matte Lipstick (Burgundy); Dreamy Creamy Lip gloss (Sweetness) and Rose Lip Balm (Romantic Rose).

“This forthcoming launch represents something more than just another NFT,” explains Calizade Beauty’s Founder, Lei. “We’re always striving to meet our customers where they are, and part of that responsibility means providing them will forward-thinking products that represents what we strive to do every day here at Calizade. So, we’re proud to offer this beautiful makeup bundle as our first NFT – we know our customers will love this unique, one-of-a-kind asset.”

To learn more about Calizade Beauty’s new NFT makeup bundle, click here or email info@calizadebeauty.com.