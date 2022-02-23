Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,279 in the last 365 days.

Maple Syrup Festival Returns Live to Cunningham Falls State Park

Event Takes Place March 12-13 and March 19-20

Photo of several bottles of pure maple syrup

Photo by Ranger Melissa Acuti

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites the public to celebrate the Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls State Park this March. This popular event takes place during two weekends, March 12-13 and March 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the park’s William Houck Area. The event returns live after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Park staff will demonstrate the traditional way of simmering sap to syrup starting every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

In order to provide more space and comfort, there will be two separate boil sites with programs alternating on the half hour. Guests can take a hike on the self-guided Storybook Trail and end the day by purchasing a maple flavored treat. Maryland-made maple syrup will be available for purchase. 

Light fare and hot beverages will be for sale at the Nature Center. Due to construction at the park’s concession stand, pancakes and sausage will not be served this year.

Those who want to know more about the syrup-making process can enjoy the Virtual Maple Syrup Festival video series on the Cunningham Falls State Park website.

For entry to the festival, a $3 donation per person is requested. Proceeds from the Maple Syrup Festival benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks Inc. Park hours are from 9 a.m. until sunset. The event is ADA accessible; an American sign language interpreter will be stationed at the Sugar Shack on both Sundays. Pets are permitted on a leash, outside only. 

Guests can contact the park for more information at 301-271-7574 or by email at CunninghamFalls.StatePark@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maple Syrup Festival Returns Live to Cunningham Falls State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.