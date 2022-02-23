Maple Syrup Festival Returns Live to Cunningham Falls State Park

February 23, 2022

Event Takes Place March 12-13 and March 19-20

Photo by Ranger Melissa Acuti

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites the public to celebrate the Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls State Park this March. This popular event takes place during two weekends, March 12-13 and March 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the park’s William Houck Area. The event returns live after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Park staff will demonstrate the traditional way of simmering sap to syrup starting every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

In order to provide more space and comfort, there will be two separate boil sites with programs alternating on the half hour. Guests can take a hike on the self-guided Storybook Trail and end the day by purchasing a maple flavored treat. Maryland-made maple syrup will be available for purchase.

Light fare and hot beverages will be for sale at the Nature Center. Due to construction at the park’s concession stand, pancakes and sausage will not be served this year.

Those who want to know more about the syrup-making process can enjoy the Virtual Maple Syrup Festival video series on the Cunningham Falls State Park website.

For entry to the festival, a $3 donation per person is requested. Proceeds from the Maple Syrup Festival benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks Inc. Park hours are from 9 a.m. until sunset. The event is ADA accessible; an American sign language interpreter will be stationed at the Sugar Shack on both Sundays. Pets are permitted on a leash, outside only.

Guests can contact the park for more information at 301-271-7574 or by email at CunninghamFalls.StatePark@maryland.gov