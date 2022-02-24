Bridge Builder Conversations: Maria Howell Discusses Representation, Funding of Black Stories in Hollywood

Actress and singer Maria Howell poses with David "Dae-Lee" Arrington (Photo courtesy: Harris Jeter).

The well-respected actress and singer explains the “narrow lens” used to depict Black people, and the lack of exposure for Black directors and screenwriters.

Those kinds of instances would remind me abruptly, ‘Yeah, Mariah, you’re Black. Don’t forget that.'” — Maria Howell (recalling being called the n–word)