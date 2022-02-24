American SoundBar Adds Jeep Marine Towers to Its Online Store

An industry leader in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars has expanded its online store.

Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, Jeep exclusive build-out shop in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, revealed that the JBL MT8HLB 8-inch Tower X Marine Tower Speakers RGB Lights are all about great sound.

The newly added Jeep Marine Towers, according to Mendez, feature an 8-inch long-throw polypropylene woofer cone with a rubber surround and a one-inch horn-loaded titanium compression tweeter.

"You'll get the deep bass and thrilling highs you need to make your music sound great in your Jeep," Mendez stressed before adding, "Marine towers are made for boats, but we've added them to jeeps giving it a unique look."

The Jeep Marine Tower X speakers, Mendez noted, feature built-in multicolor RGB LED lighting that will add an extra cool factor to an individual's boat.

"You can hardwire them and choose from one of the seven standard color options or connect them to your existing RGB light control system," Mendez explained while pointing out some versatile mounting options.

"The durable 360-degree bracket design adjusts to fit 1-3/4 inch to three-inch bar sizes," Mendez said. "They also allow you to achieve a clean installation by threading wiring directly through the bottom bracket and into the speaker enclosure."

About American SoundBar®

American SoundBar® is the premier audio manufacturer and distributor of custom Jeep SoundBars. Our basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of our unique audio design and engineering.

