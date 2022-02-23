Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,279 in the last 365 days.

The Fight for Voting Rights: How the Past Informs the Current Discriminatory Landscape

The right to vote was by no means ensured to Black Americans throughout the country’s history. It took decades of demonstrations and activism in the face of violence and repression for people of color to achieve the same right to participate in democracy that their white counterparts were granted, and today, efforts to suppress the voting power of Black communities are still rampant.

While looking back on historical moments that advanced and hindered voting rights, it’s crucial to remember that many voters, particularly Black voters, still struggle against modern tactics to disenfranchise them. However, activists and lawmakers are also pushing policies that would ensure every eligible individual can cast their ballot — while making it harder for voter suppression tactics to thrive.

https://infogram.com/copy-copy-vr-timeline-3-1h7z2l8kz50wx6o?live

You just read:

The Fight for Voting Rights: How the Past Informs the Current Discriminatory Landscape

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.