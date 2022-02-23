Submit Release
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Warden Service Responds to Brighton Snowmobile Crash

On Sunday, February 20, at approximately 4:32 p.m. the Vermont Warden Service was called to assist with a snowmobile crash on Island Pond, in Brighton.

The Warden Service responded to the scene along with Brighton Fire Department and Morgan Rescue. 

An investigation determined that Donald Gatz, 52, from Long Island, New York was operating a snowmobile at a high rate of speed on Island Pond when he struck a frozen embankment on the ice that was approximately 3 feet high.  Investigation revealed that Mr. Gatz was not operating at an appropriate speed to reasonably avoid the embankment.

Mr. Gatz and the snowmobile were subsequently sent airborne before crashing onto the ice approximately 80 yards northwest of the embankment.  Mr. Gatz was thrown off the snowmobile while airborne.

Mr. Gatz was transported from the scene by Morgan Rescue to North Country Hospital in Newport for further treatment and evaluation before being transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.  He suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The snowmobile sustained heavy front end and rear end damage.  The snowmobile was towed off the pond.  No other people were injured in the incident.

For Immediate Release: February 23, 2022

Media Contact: Warden Jake Johnson 802-334-8881, Lt. Sean Fowler 802-793-5817

