The Fight for Voting Rights: How the Past Informs the Current Discriminatory Landscape

The right to vote was by no means ensured to Black Americans throughout the country’s history. It took decades of demonstrations and activism in the face of violence and repression for people of color to achieve the same right to participate in democracy that their white counterparts were granted, and today, efforts to suppress the voting power of Black communities are still rampant.

While looking back on historical moments that advanced and hindered voting rights, it’s crucial to remember that many voters, particularly Black voters, still struggle against modern tactics to disenfranchise them. However, activists and lawmakers are also pushing policies that would ensure every eligible individual can cast their ballot — while making it harder for voter suppression tactics to thrive.

https://infogram.com/copy-copy-vr-timeline-3-1h7z2l8kz50wx6o?live