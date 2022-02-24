Xiaosong Liu Corvallis Discusses The Next Great Rise: Innovation, Technological Evolution and Their Influence in Future
Xiaosong Liu Corvallis discussed the next great rise: innovation, technological evolution and their influence in futureCORVALLIS,, OR, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology plays an essential role in our modern life. It is behind every aspect of our daily life, such as what we wear, what we eat, what we drive, and where we live. It not only drives our economic growth but also influences social well-being and national power. Today, Xiaosong Liu Corvallis is going to discuss how innovation and technological innovation provides growth.
Historically, innovation and technology evolution is the growth engine for the US economy and society, says Xiaosong Liu Corvallis. As a country born in the enlightenment age, the US embraced Adam Smith’s vision of a dynamic society in which wealth multiplied, and opportunity abounded. (Greenspan and Wooldridge, 2018, p6) This set the foundation for innovation and drove technology innovation in this country, putting the US in the mold of the strongest nation and economy in history by far.
Digital technology is the most impactful innovation in the 20th century. Digital technology comprises a series of innovations and inventions such as computers, programming, the transistor, the microchip, video games, the internet, the personal computer, software, WWW, and the latest mobile device. (Issacson, W. 2018) The digital revolution will continue to evolve in the following two dimensions.
The first dimension is in the creation of a virtual 3D digital world that provides an immersive experience in parallel to the physical world. This virtual world is called Metaverse. In the 2022 CES report, Metaverse is hailed as the future of the internet. Although current Metaverse use cases are more focused on games and entertainment, the Metaverse could go far beyond that. The use cases could be expanded to education, engineering, design, office work, collaboration, sales, services, or even healthcare and politics. The digital nature of the Metaverse could potentially unleash the creativity of the human being and accelerate the process of science and technology.
The second dimension is the integration of digital technology with hardware technology. This is actually the melting point between inventions from the industrial revolution and inventions from the digital revolution. Autonomous vehicles, AI-empowered robotics are gaining momentum. The autonomous machinery could greatly reduce human exposure to labor-intensive, repetitive, or even potentially dangerous work. A new world could be expected to free up humans from chores with the intelligent autonomous machine. There will be more time for people to focus on creation and wellbeing.
If 20th century belongs to digital technology, the 21st century belongs to life-science and biotechnology. Since James Watson and Francis Crick discovered the double-helix structure of DNA in 1953, life science and biotechnology have made tremendous progress with many accomplishments to understand the origin of life, such as the Human Genome Project. In 2012, Jennifer Doudna made an earth-shattering discovery, turning CRISPR into a tool to edit genes. This discovery opens the doors for people to demystify the origin of life. It's now used to treat sickle-cell anemia, cancers, blindness, and the more famous COVID-19. This technology is already disrupting our chemistry-dominated pharmaceutical industry. As a tool, CRISPR turns DNA editing into a coding process, and the potential combination of digital technology and biotechnology could profoundly impact our lives. It enables potential future manufacturing based on living organisms.
Further evolving digital technology and the rise of life science and biotechnology will change this world in a way we have never imagined before. It offers us many benefits while bringing risk to humanity. We could not reject technological advancement, but we also don’t want to risk our civilization. In such a case, integrative thinking is required to make innovative solutions to harness the technology. The mission of our innovators and entrepreneurs is not only to push the technology front faster and faster but also to create a better world by carefully and innovatively using the technology. These have been the thoughts and musings of Xiaosong Liu Corvallis.
