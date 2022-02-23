Zanbato announces partnership with Rialto Markets
Mountain View, California – Financial technology company Zanbato, Inc. has announced a partnership with Rialto Markets
Mountain View, California – Financial technology company Zanbato, Inc. has announced a partnership with Rialto Markets.
Zanbato’s Alternative Trading System, ZX, supports the world’s largest membership of banks, brokers and their wealth management groups trading private company stock for their institutional and private wealth clients.
“We’re excited to welcome Rialto Markets to ZX’s membership and are thrilled they share our commitment to building more liquid and transparent private markets,” said Zanbato Chief Executive Nico Sand.
Rialto Markets’ COO Joel Steinmetz said: “Working with Zanbato is a great fit for both companies at a time when the private market is in such an expansionary state.
“We aim to offer the largest opportunity for private security trading through this new partnership.”
Zanbato has supported $90bn+ of order volume and transacted $5.75bn+ of institutional, non-tender volume since 2017. The number of private companies surpassed 1,000 in Q4 2021, having grown at a 60% CAGR since 2017.
Innovative broker dealer Rialto Markets targets high-growth private companies in an ever-expanding overall private securities market, which Forbes recently forecast would hit a record $7 trillion this year and grow to a staggering $30 trillion by 2030.
About Zanbato
Zanbato is a financial technology company established to make private markets more liquid and reliable. Launched in 2016, ZX is Zanbato’s independent, SEC-registered Alternative Trading System which is today the world’s leading platform for banks and brokers to trade private stock for their clients. More than 145 banks, brokers and their wealth management groups trust ZX for price discovery, increased liquidity and trade processing across private markets globally. To learn more about how to invest, trade and manage risk with ZX, visit zanbato.com.
About Rialto Markets
Rialto Markets, FINRA member and member of SIPC, is a regulated broker dealer (Rialto Primary) operating an alternative trading system (Rialto Secondary) for private securities including those issued as a Digital Asset Security, as regulated by the SEC. Rialto Primary supports companies issuing equity and debt securities through Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D exemptions. Rialto Markets is registered in all 50 US states including those requiring a broker dealer to issue Reg A+ securities
