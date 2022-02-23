Dangbei Introduces Powerful Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector
Dangbei, a formidable competitor of XGIMI in terms of projectors, has introduced a new 4K laser projector Dangbei Mars Pro for the US market.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei, a formidable competitor of XGIMI in terms of projectors, has introduced a new 4K laser projector Dangbei Mars Pro for the US market.
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts fascinating bright black as the main color, full of futuristic style. The brand logo and 4K mark can be clearly seen on the front panel of the projector.
The laser projector measures 246*209*173mm (L*W*H) and weighs just 4.6 KG, which is portable and compact, whose position can be moved at will.
The projector adopts DLP display technology and uses ALPD laser as the light source with a long lamp life of more than 20,000 hours.
Dangbei Mars Pro is rated at 3,200 ANSI lumens, projecting bright images even under ambient light. With native 4K resolution, the projector can project clear images with high definition. It supports HDR 10, HLG, MEMC, and intelligent obstacle avoidance, which makes the image much more exquisite.
Eye comfort is also a key parameter when people evaluate a projector. Dangbei Mars Pro has got TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, effectively reducing the harm from short wave blue light.
The new 4K laser projector operates on Android 9.0, enabling users to access plenty of content resources. In addition, its built-in 4G RAM and 128G ROM ensure a smooth operation and large memory. The 128G memory is rarely seen even in some high-end laser projectors.
In terms of interfaces, the new projector is equipped with USB 2.0 ports, 3.5 mm Earphone port, HDMI (eARC) ports, S/PDIF out, and RJ45 LAN port.
Dangbei Mars Pro will launch on Amazon on Feb 23 at a retail price of $1,799, much more cost-efficient than most laser projectors in the market.
David Smith
projector 1
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn