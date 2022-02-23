Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast 2021-2030.

Growth in construction and infrastructure projects mainly drives the growth of the global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment was valued at $18.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $31.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030. Crusher, screeners and mineral processing equipment are mainly used for crushing stones or mineral ores, recycling construction waste, and producing aggregate. These equipment aim to reduce large solid raw material masses into smaller size. It also helps to change waste material form so that they can be simply disposed or recycled. They can also be used for secondary and tertiary crushing to produce the finished product and also aim to crush materials between two parallel solid surfaces. Mineral processing mainly encompasses various stages in mineral beneficiation chain.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in growth of the construction industry, low transport cost of mobile equipment, rise in mining activities, and growth in urbanization due to surge in population have boosted the growth of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market. However, rise in level of carbon emission and inadequate industry infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for technologically-advanced equipment and rise in government investments in the infrastructure sector are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to drastic reduction in mining activities in order to protect the safety of workers and employees.

The prolonged lockdown and restriction on import-export of non-essential items disrupted the supply chain.

However, the rise in vaccination drives and reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients is expected to get the market back on track.

The crushing & screening equipment segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By type, the crushing & screening equipment segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market in 2020, due to rise in coal mining activities in the region. The report includes analysis of the mineral processing equipment segment.

The construction & plant modification segment held the largest share

By application, the construction & plant modification segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market, owing to rise in demand for construction equipment in developing countries. However, the mining segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in mining activities and surge in demand for technologically-advanced solutions.

Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, held the lion's share

By region, the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market across Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to implementation of demolition waste management programs.

Major market players

Terex Corporation

Sandvik AB

Astec Industries, Inc.

Kleemann GMBH

Mccloskey International

Metso Corporation

Screen Machine Industries

Caterpillar Inc.

Eagle Crusher

Rubble Master

