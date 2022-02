Electric Aircraft Market is Expected to Reach a CAGR of 18.9% by 2027. | Boeing, Airbus, Raytheon, Honeywell, Thales

Electric Aircraft Market Analysis

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric aircraft market was valued at US$ 1111.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3731.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2020 and 2027.

Electric and hybrid-electric propulsion is rapidly revolutionising mobility technologies across industries, from automotive to marine. And the aviation industry is no exception. At Airbus, our work in electric flight aims to lay the groundwork for future industry-wide adoption and regulatory acceptance of alternative-propulsion commercial aircraft and urban air vehicles.

Electric propulsion will quickly mature to meet the needs of the emerging UAS/UAM segment, which will permanently change the way we travel across town, transport goods to remote locations and perform many important tasks done today with airplanes, helicopters and ground vehicles. Thousands, and eventually millions, of small, highly-capable aircraft will become part of the global aviation infrastructure.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

โžฉ Boeing

โžฉ Airbus

โžฉ Raytheon Technologies Corporation

โžฉ Honeywell International Inc.

โžฉ Thales Group

โžฉ Lockheed Martin Corporation

โžฉ Zunum Aero

โžฉ YUNEEC

โžฉ Elektra Solar GmbH

โžฉ PIPISTREL

โžฉ BYE AEROSPACE

โžฉ DELOREAN AEROSPACE LLC

โžฉ Joby Aviation

โžฉ Siemens

โžฉ Safran

โžฉ Bombardier

โžฉ TTTech Computertechnik AG

โžฉ AgustaWestland.



Key Highlights of the Report:-

โœค Market Performance

โœค Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โœค Market Trends

โœค Market Drivers and Success Factors

โœค The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

โœค Value Chain Analysis

โœค Structure of the Global Market

โœค Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Aircraft Market:-

โ‹™ Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Aircraft market

โ‹™ Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary โ€“ The basic information of the Electric Aircraft Market.

โ‹™Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Electric Aircraft

โ‹™ Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Aircraft Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

โ‹™ Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End-User, and Region/Country 2016-2022

โ‹™ Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Aircraft market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

โ‹™ Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Company with revenue share and sales

โ‹™ Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source



Key Questions Answered in the Report:-

โ‡ข What are the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the market?

โ‡ข Which markets are significantly positive for developing businesses?

โ‡ข How will the Electric Aircraft market change in the next five years?

โ‡ข What are the drivers and restraints of the Electric Aircraft market?

โ‡ข Which regional market will show the highest growth?

โ‡ข What will be the CAGR and size of the Electric Aircraft market throughout the forecast period?

โ‡ข Which segments are expected to show significant growth over the forecast period?

โ‡ข What is the forecast estimation of Electric Aircraft market growth?

โ‡ข Which market segments are expected to boost the growth of the industry?

โ‡ข Who are the dominating players of the Electric Aircraft industry?

