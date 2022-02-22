Submit Release
AB572 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Magnafici - 2022-02-22

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to create 895.5268 of the statutes; Relating to: limiting civil liability for firearm, firearm accessory, and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, importers, trade associations, sellers, and dealers.

Status: A - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 8:25 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29  
2/1/2022 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Judiciary, Ayes 5, Noes 3 720

