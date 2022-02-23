5 reasons why everyone makes an e-shop today
Paramarketing SEO Agency, with vast experience in the field of marketing, undertakes the web design of any website or e-shop in Woo-commerce. Trust the SEO experts.”ATHINA, ATHENS, GREECE, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the need for e-shops is far from new in retail, thousands of small and medium-sized businesses are now acquiring their own online store by hiring e-commerce SEO experts.
If wondering why this happens, first, during the lockdown period, a large portion of the public realized the security and convenience of online shopping. Even consumers who, due to their age or lack of contact with technology, were not very familiar with online shopping, met a new world in which everything was simpler than they thought.
This is at least evidenced by the research of ELSTAT, which showed that in 2020 the number of companies that received orders through a website or special applications increased by 65% compared to 2019 (Source: The News). It seems that this trend continued in 2021, justifying those who argued that this would not be a temporary situation, but a new era.
Of course, in addition to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses also realize the important advantages of an e-shop, seeing it as a one-way street for the survival of their stores.
With an e-shop, stores were able to serve their customers directly & safely. The fact that online shopping does not require physical contact, makes the transaction safer for both parties. Do not forget that by adding a chat plugin, the visitor of an e-shop can come in direct contact with the employees, for immediate and efficient service.
Moreover, an e-shop ensures sales beyond the narrow limits of a specific area. The key phrase around e-shops is "sales without restrictions". And it is true! Because in the new era, the trader for example dairy products of a village in Crete can make sales all over the world, while a designer has the opportunity to sell her handmade jewelry throughout Europe, without even having a physical store!
"Sales without restrictions" is not only associated with space but also with time. An online store is always open, allowing you to have sales 24 hours a day, all days of the week, regardless of circumstances!
Another very important fact is that comparing the maintenance costs of a physical store (employee salaries, rent, electricity, etc.) with the cost of implementing and managing an e-shop by a team of e-commerce experts, gives you another reason to focus on the online part. Especially when you can immediately inform your clients about new receipts, offers, discount coupons, etc.
A large portion of the public needs is looking for products or services without necessarily knowing a brand. Once created, the e-shop can lead the interested public to it through properly placed Internet Marketing. In addition, Facebook's advertising targeting tools, through proper use by social media experts, can bring the store in contact with an audience that is very likely to go shopping.
In conclusion, an e-shop can be seen as a base on which to consolidate the growth of a business. At a time when new shopping habits make their creation necessary, thousands of small and medium-sized businesses are traveling through it to the new e-era using SEO services.
