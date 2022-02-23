Bus Bar Market Growth To Expand With Increasing Development Of Smart Cities | Luvata, Siemens AG, ABB, Hitachi Ltd.,

Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan Bus Bar Market Analysis

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar Market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,462.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Overview:

A Bus Bar serves as an ideal connection point between the electrical components. Its flexibility is one of its major advantages. A bus bar can also serve as an expandable track lighting housing. Generally, a Bus Bar is made from copper, which is a common conductive material. Its increased temperature resistance gives it an edge over other metals. It also provides extra security in short circuit situations. However, Aluminum bus bars can be prone to long term reliability issues due to oxidation on the exposed surfaces. An auxiliary Bus-Bar is a type of Bus Bar that works in conjunction with a sectioned main Bus Bar system. The ring-shaped arrangement is achieved by connecting the start point of the main bus bar to the auxiliary bus-bar endpoint.



Market Dynamics:

Rise in the adoption of electric vehicle is expected to fuel growth of the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar Market during the forecast period. Hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles work on power inverters, batteries with large capacity, strong electric motor drives, and efficient power supply from charging source to battery and across the vehicles, where bus bars are part of this system. For instance, in December 2021, Government of Egypt announced to adopt electric vehicles for sustainable transport by assigning state-owned company to develop affordable vehicles.

However, increasing unrecognized/grey market offering low-quality and low-cost products is expected to hinder the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar Market during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

➣ Eaton Corporation

➣ Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

➣ Luvata

➣ Siemens AG

➣ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

➣ General Electric

➣ ABB Limited

➣ Hitachi Ltd.

➣ Fuji Electric

➣ Schneider Electric

➣ Hyosung Corporation

➣ Nexans S.A

➣ Furukawa Electric Co. LTD.

➣ Bahra Electric



Key Takeaways:

For instance, in December 2021, Hitachi Energy received an order from Samsumg C&T Corporation for connecting ADNOC's offshore operations to the onshore power grid in National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), Abu Dhabi.

➟ For instance, in December 2021, Hitachi Energy received an order from Samsumg C&T Corporation for connecting ADNOC’s offshore operations to the onshore power grid in National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), Abu Dhabi.

➟ Growing development of smart cities across MEA region is expected to increase demand for bus bars during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, government of Saudi Arabia announced the investment of US$200 billion in green smart city project, The Line.

➟ Key players active in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar Market are Bahra Electric, Eaton Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., LTD., Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, Nexans S.A, Luvata, Hyosung Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., and ABB Limited.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted growth of the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar Market. Several countries announced strict nationwide lockdown rules, to control the COVID-19 virus spread, which resulted into disruption of manufacturing activities among many sectors including semiconductors industry. The production operations, supply procedures were kept on hold momentarily. This disrupted economic activities. However, relaxation in lockdown restrictions and launch of new vaccines and decline in the COVID-19 cases are expected to support growth of the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar Market.



