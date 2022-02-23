Antivirus Software Market Demand Significantly Propelled By Rise In Cyberattacks

Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the global antivirus software market in the coming years. A cyberattack is a cyberspace-based attack aimed at disrupting, disabling, destroying, or manipulating a computer or other device intentionally. There is an increase in hacking and data breaches in computers, laptops, and mobiles using viruses or malware. Antivirus software can block or prevent the virus or malware from entering the device and prevents cyberattacks. For instance, in 2020, Air India, an Indian-based carrier airline company, reported hackers had compromised their servers and accessed the personal data of 4.5 million fliers. In India, in 2020 alone 1.16 million cyber security cases are registered. Therefore, the increasing number of cyber-attacks drives the market for antivirus software.

The global antivirus software market size is expected to grow from $3.92 billion in 2021 to $4.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The antivirus software market share is expected to reach $4.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Cloud-based antivirus is a trend gaining popularity in the antivirus software market. Cloud antivirus or cloud-based antivirus is a solution that offloads the work to a cloud-based server instead of bogging down the computer with an antivirus suite. Cloud antivirus protects PCs, laptops, and mobile devices by providing behavioral-based screening and updating malware software capable of transferring data. For instance, according to Tracxn Technologies Limited, an India-based software company report in 2021, major companies including Malwarebytes, Avast, Panda Security, Qihoo 360 Technology, AVG Technologies are using cloud-based antivirus solutions.

Major players covered in the global antivirus software industry are Symantec, McAfee, ESET, Trend Micro, F-Secure, BitDefender, G Data CyberDefense, Fortinet, Microsoft Corporation, Cheetah Mobile, AVG Technologies, Qihoo 360, Quick Heal, Tencent, Comodo Cybersecurity, Kaspersky, AhnLab Inc, Ad-Aware, Panda Security, and Lavasoft.

TBRC’s global antivirus software market report is segmented by type into computers, tablets, smart phones, others, by operating system into windows, MAC, Android or iOS or Linux, by end-user into corporate, personal, government.



