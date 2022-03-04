Paper Crafting Store Altenew Excites Crafters With the Launch of Its Fabric Line
Altenew takes paper crafting to the next level and adds fabric to its growing product line. The NY-based store hopes to inspire creativity with fabric crafts.
Here at Altenew, we have a love for all things crafty”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew has been steadily expanding its product line and has finally added fabric to its growing list of paper crafting supplies. The company's newest release, Dreamy Bouquet Fabric Collection, includes five fat quarter fabric pieces with well-loved Altenew designs and motifs. Along with being quilting cotton, this versatile selection makes it perfect for crafting, card-making, and scrapbooking, as well as garment sewing and upholstery projects. Each pre-cut fabric measures 18" x 22" and is made of 100% Pakistan cotton.
— Lydia Evans of Altenew's Creative Content Team
Why fabric and why now?
“Here at Altenew, we have a love for all things crafty,” said Lydia Evans of Altenew's Creative Content Team. “We’ve got a few people in our team who love fabric crafts and really wanted fabrics with Altenew designs to use in their sewing projects. So we designed these because we wanted them, and we thought that it can't just be us who want to add fabric to our crafting kit - that is how this beautiful fabric collection came to life.”
The new fabric collection is created for crafty people who love the designs of Altenew products and want to play with fabrics. Altenew hopes to help create an even wider range of possibilities in crafts and provide another option when it comes to design inspiration. The Dreamy Bouquet Fabric Collection offers various prints that are perfect for all kinds of projects - from sewing and quilting to card-making, scrapbooking, and even mixed media art. The fabrics include a mix-and-match of Altenew-original designs from some of its bestselling stamp sets and a couple of plain colors decorated with watercolor dots and colorful ovals.
With this addition to their store, Altenew now offers over 5,000 paper crafting products across 18 categories. The company started out with a few stamp sets that immediately caught the attention of avid card-makers due to their timeless, classy, and unique look. Their floral layering stamp sets became the talk of the town and were an instant hit in the paper crafting world. Shortly after, there were die sets, ink pads, stencils, paper, and scrapbooking supplies. With the company now expanding into fabrics, Altenew hopes to provide an exciting new avenue for their customers to try their hand at fabric crafts.
Innovation has always been part of the Altenew team’s motto. Behind the scenes, its product developers brainstorm ideas and work hard to come up with the most creative and innovative designs that you won’t see anywhere else. Every Altenew product, no matter how small it is, is thoughtfully designed and created with the average paper crafter in mind. While most crafting companies focus on a few staple products, Altenew’s expansion into the world of fabric crafts is its way of reaching out to a broader audience. Its end goal is to provide an all-inclusive shop for everything craft-related and inspire creativity in every crafter out there - from card-makers to sewists.
The launch of Altenew’s Dreamy Bouquet Fabric Collection was celebrated by its team of designers and guest designers through a fun and inspiring blog hop. The blog showcases incredible talent and a wide range of sew and no-sew fabric crafts such as handmade cards, scrapbook layouts, pouch, tote bags, hoop art, baby bibs, DIY wall hanging decor, face mask, storage cases, and more. Through these different fabric crafts ideas, Altenew aims to inspire its customers to think out of the box and use fabric to add texture, color, and interest to any of their paper crafting projects.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
