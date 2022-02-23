"Annie's Life' Trilogy Reaches "Full Circle" with Final Installment
H J Ottewell's romance saga spanning decades, multiple lifetimes, culminatesUNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.J. Ottewell's tale of two lovers with an unbreakable bond began with "Annie's Life" and continued with "The Bond of Love." Now it reaches "Full Circle" with the third book of the trilogy, that completes the life stories of the cast of characters, and concludes the story of Annie and her fiance Jamie, whose love for one another transcended the limits of mortality.
The saga began decades ago, in "Annie's Life," that follows a young woman who loses her future because of the First World War, for the horrific conflict that claims the life of her beloved fiance Jamie and also leaves her brother emotionally broken and transformed from a kind man into a cruel drunk. She decides to chart her own path in life but struggles to survive alone, until she crosses paths with Claire and Richard, whose kindness changes her life. In turn, Annie and her goodness also touches the heart and soul of all she comes into contact with.
During "The Bond of Love," Annie waited for 60 years to be reunited with Jamie, hoping for an eternity with Jaime, but she also had so much love for her dear friends Claire and Richard. When Annie herself passed onto the Spirit World, she decides to continue caring for Claire and Richard, and endeavors to bring joy back into their lives. So she helps them recover from the grief of losing a child.
"Full Circle" unfolds after the events of "The Bond of Love," and shows the culmination of all the events in their lives and their paths, which in Annie's case has transcended the limits of mortality due to the enormous love she has within her. Readers will see Annie’s long journey finally reach its conclusion after so many years, which were spent sharing her depthless capacity for love and bringing light to the lives of others. With this powerful and moving meditation on the nature of love, joy and kindness, readers will gain a renewed appreciation of what is good in life and beyond, and be inspired thanks to the story of Annie.
About the Author
H.J. Ottewell was born in 1944 and was adopted. When she was 15 she left school and worked as a tracer and then an estimator for a concrete construction company, and at work she developed a love for calligraphy while practicing her handwriting for countless hours. In her mid-20s she married and had three daughters, which led to the beginning of her storytelling pursuit. Over the years her family grew and now she has five granddaughters, two grandsons and two great grandchildren.
