Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Trend, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The growing prevalence of Cancer, Genetic Disorder, and Infectious Diseases are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 1.12 billion in 2027. An increase in the number of advanced biotechnology and pharmaceutical discovery programs is expected to drive market investment. Approximately 70% of these therapies, there are over 700 cell and gene therapies in clinical trials, and vectors. The production rate was therefore surpassed by demand for the vectors.

Traditional manufacturing processes are known to be cumbersome for viral vectors because they only refer to scale-out, but not to scale-up. CEVEC Pharmaceuticals Ltd has successfully resolved the challenge of a patented technical CAP-GT cell suspension device by enabling the cell to be conveniently controlled and increased performance.

Viral vectors are a target for gene transfer due to their high transport capacity, efficient gene distribution, and stable gene expression. An increasing preference in the registration of clinical trials on viral vector-mediated gene therapy is evident for viral vectors in gene transfer.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In 2019, Adenovirus retained leading viral vectors and plasmid DNA production in terms of turnover, thanks to its high development potential and its capability to induce effective humoral and T cell response in various research applications.

Over the forecast period, the Lentivirus Vector is expected to show the fastest CAGR. The lentivirus dependent gene therapy pipeline software will attribute this to constant development.

Downstream processing held the dominant share of revenue in 2019 because the process involved cleaning measures to account for the majority of the total cost of production. The use of expensive facilities and the need for specialized workers for commodity rehabilitation negatively affected sales around the segment.

Key players in the market include Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Unique NV, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market on the basis of Vector Type, Workflow, Disease, Application, End-User, and region:

Vector Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Plasmid DNA

AAV

Lentivirus

Others

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Disease Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antisense & RNAi

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

