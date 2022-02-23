You Collective NFT – Unique, Passionate, Just like You.

Introducing the You Collective. An NFT project consisting of 10,000 unique Individuals with over 100 traits.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New Community Based NFT on the Market

“You Collective” is a brand new concept of NFTs that are meant to represent the holders of this NFT. It is a collection of 10,000 distinctive individuals (5,000 men and 5,000 women). With different traits and characteristics, the artist behind the collection aimed at making the collection unique just like people.

This project is the brainchild of a team that wants to give back not only to its NFT holders but also to communities. They will prove that holding just one of their NFTs will not only bring benefits to the Metaverse, but also the real world.

By partnering with charitable organizations and nonprofits, “You Collective” will do their part to help communities by providing them with the tools and resources they need to get the essential goods and services that they deserve. This includes food, clothing, housing and even more.

The goal of “You Collective” is to provide utilities to the holders and bring together more artists to make the NFT space more environmentally friendly by reviewing options that make the space as a whole more energy efficient.

If you care about improving the welfare of yourself and others, you should consider investing in this project. Money donations to different charities are guaranteed (Feeding America, This is my brave and Beauty2thestreetz).

What Benefits Will the Holders Receive?

There will be many giveaways in the initial phase ($15,000 and 5 ETH) and special bonuses for the holders. Also, a song off the NFT album will be released on streaming services and Youtube. Besides two official merchandise stores that will be opened, exclusive merch will be sent to 500 NFT holders.

In addition, a grant of $10,000 will be given away every month for a full year to the holders that want to start their own small business. Since they believe in supporting the NFT community, NFT holders will also get to vote on various projects that they believe the team should invest in. Some of those NFTs will be airdropped to the holders.

When Will “You Collective” Launch?

The whitelist will take place on March 9th 2022 at 6pm EST. The public sale will be on March 11th 2022 at 6pm EST.

How to buy a “You Collective” NFT?

Minting will occur directly on their website (youcollectivenft.com). To mint, you will need a crypto wallet (Metamask or Coinbase wallet) with enough ETH for both the NFT and gas fees. Press the mint button on the website to connect your wallet and choose the amount you want to mint (Max 3 per wallet).

What is the Price of Minting?

There will be a whitelist and a public sale. 2,000 spots are reserved for the whitelist (0.04 ETH). During the public sale you will be able to mint for 0.06 ETH.

How Can I Get into the Whitelist?

Be sure to check their Discord and other social media channels.

This publication has been released in collaboration with CoinBoosts x You Collective.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YouCollective__

Discord: https://discord.gg/gCnR8S76gF

Website: http://youcollectivenft.com/





Name: You Collective NFT Email: pr@coinboosts.io Organization: You Collective NFT