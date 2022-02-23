The Impact of the Bank of England’s Base Rate Increase for UK Expats and Foreign Nationals

The Bank of England has increased the base interest rate twice in three months - first to 0.25% and then to 0.5%.

The Bank of England has forecast that the base rate needs to rise to 1.5% by the middle of 2023 in order to mitigate the impact of inflation.

The difficult domestic buying conditions will add to the numbers of people staying in the rental market, which will continue to place upwards pressure on rental prices.