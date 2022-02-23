Increasing Demand For IoT Technologies Boosts Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market Growth

Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of IoT based intercom systems is projected to drive the intercoms systems and equipment market growth. IoT based intercom system is the use of internet with key areas of networking through platforms and middleware, which has network connectivity that will allow intercom systems to send and receive data through the use of embedded sensors, actuators, and other devices. The rising adoption of IoT technologies is expected to drive the demand for intercom devices globally.

Implementation of long-term evolution (LTE) technology based intercoms, have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. Intercoms systems and equipment market trends include LTE which is a modern IP communicator, which provides high data for clear voice communication, full HD video streaming and a faster installation of the intercom.

The global intercoms systems and equipment market size is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The intercoms system and equipment market share is expected to reach $4.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

In February 2021, Legrand, a-France based specialist in electrical, digital building, and data center infrastructures, acquired the Champion ONE (C1) family of brands from A&M Capital Opportunities. This acquisition by Legrand is focused on supporting data center and mission-critical IT’s ever-growing need for reliable, scalable power and connectivity solutions. A&M Capital Opportunities, a Us-based optical networking components and solutions provider.

Major players covered in the global intercoms systems and equipment market are Hangzhou Hikvision, Aiphone Corporation, Legrand SA, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Zicom Electronics Security Systems Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Comelit Group S.P.A, Easy gates LLC, Nidac Security Pty Ltd and Zenitel NV, Commax Co ltd.

TBRC’s global intercoms systems and equipment market analysis report is segmented by product type into audio, video, by end-user into government, residential, commercial, by technology into IP based, analog based.

