Infrared Technology Gains Popularity Among Fire Detection Equipment Market Trends

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entities involved in the fire detection equipment market are using Infrared technology to reduce the false alarms from these systems and, at the same time, shorten the time it takes alarms to detect actual fires. Fire detection equipment market trends include the use of Infrared technology which increases the fire detection capabilities of a detector even in the dusty atmosphere. For instance, MSA Safety Incorporated, a U.S based company involved in the making sophisticated safety products launched an FL4000H multi-spectrum IR flame detector that uses multi-spectrum IR (Infrared) to detect the flames 210 feet away and also monitors false alarms. The device employs flame recognition technology to confirm fire by analyzing near IR radiation thus producing more effective, reliable results.

Stringent government regulations and mandates on fire detection measures contribute to the global fire detection equipment market growth. Globally, different government agencies have implemented various laws regarding the installation of fire safety equipment in organizations to ensure employees' safety. For instance, the U.S government in accordance with the 15 U.S. Code 2227 mandates the installation of fire safety systems with appropriate warning signals in federally assisted buildings. According to the fire detection equipment market forecast, the increased need to ensure safety by the government agencies has increased the demand for the market.

Read more on the Global Fire Detection Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-detection-equipment-global-market-report

The global fire detection equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2021 to $7.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fire detection equipment market is expected to reach $12.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Major players covered in the global fire detection equipment industry are Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma, Gentex, Robert Bosch, Hochiki, Securiton AG, Encore Fire Protection, Sterling Safety Systems, Fire Suppression Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Napco security technologies, VFP Fire Systems, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Security Systems, Tyco International Limited, Spectrex, Inc., Johnson Controls, General Monitors, Inc., Fire Suppression Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Napco security technologies and VFP Fire Systems.

TBRC’s global fire detection equipment industry analysis report is segmented by product type into flame detectors, smoke detectors, heat detectors, by connectivity into wired, wireless, by end-use industry into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hospitality and travel, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail, mining, oil and gas, others.



Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality &Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil and Gas) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fire detection equipment market overview, forecast fire detection equipment market size and growth for the whole market, fire detection equipment market segments, geographies, fire detection equipment market trends, fire detection equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Fire Detection Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2731&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Coatings, Mortar, Sealants And Fillers, Sheets Or Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-In Devices), By Application (Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Materials), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-protection-materials-for-construction-global-market-report

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Photoelectric Smoke Detector, Ionization Smoke Detector, Dual Sensor Smoke Detector), By Power Source (Battery Powered, Hardwired With Battery Backup, Hardwired Without Battery Backup), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Oil, Gas & Mining, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoke-detectors-global-market-report

Alarm Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Communication Technology (Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network, IP Network), By Offering (System Hardware, Solutions), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alarm-systems-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/