Charming Children's Book Introduces Readers to Farm Animals

Daisy's Farm

Daisy's Farm

L.J. Richardson's "Daisy's Farm" engages, entertains and educates by showing rural life

NEW ENGLAND, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing from her own youth, growing up on a small farm in New England, author L.J. Richardson presents a charmingly illustrated children's book for readers everywhere, particularly parents to share with their children. "Daisy's Farm" takes readers to a time and place much like the author's youth. The story introduces young readers to common farm animals in an engaging and entertaining way.

The story follows young Daisy and the furry friends she cares for every day. She has little conversations with them and gives the readers an opportunity to add their own voice to each greeting with the animals. This personal touch will enhance the reading experience for both children and parents. Daisy’s Farm provides opportunities for fun during storytime.

“Daisy’s Farm” will be a treat for young readers, particularly those who are unfamiliar with rural living and farm life. Likewise, parents who grew up on a farm may be inspired to share more invaluable moments.

"I hope the readers laugh and enjoy the book", Richardson says.


About the Author
L.J. Richardson grew up on a small farm in New England. After having her son, she was inspired to write stories that other parents can share with their children. She believes that talking about and with animals can be a fun way to bond and bring about laughter in children.

Daisy's Farm by L. J. Richardson

