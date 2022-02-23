Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls Market is Expected to Reach USD 4,916.1 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need for lightweight and agile aircraft is the major driving factor for the growth of the Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the rising demand for components delivering precise controls for the aircraft. However, the high cost of equipment compared to conventional control systems will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls market is expected to reach a value of USD 4,916.1 Million by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.90%. Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls refers to the flight control systems that use computers to process the flight control inputs made by the pilot or autopilot, and then transmit the corresponding electrical signals to the flight control actuators. The fly by wire mechanism replaces the mechanical linkage, and thus, a precise control system is obtained. The advantages of fly-by-wire include reduction in weight, improved reliability, damage tolerance, and effective control of a highly maneuverable aircraft. Fly-by-wire provides the aircraft with the ability to ensure that the unintended increase in the angle of attack or sideslip are detected and rapidly, and automatically, resolved by marginally deflecting the control surfaces in the opposite way. The increasing size of aircraft fleet globally and the rising demand for components delivering precise controls is driving the demand for Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient components is another major factor for the growth of the Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls as these components reduce the total weight of the aircraft.

An advantage of the feedback system of the fly-by-wire cockpit controls is that the flight control systems can be used to reduce the sensitivity to changes in basic aircraft stability characteristics or external disturbances. Military aircraft need to be agile, and therefore a relatively more unstable aircraft may cause massive problems for the aircraft. By incorporating Fly-by-wire cockpit controls, weight reduction of the military aircraft can be attained, which further improves the agility of the aircraft. It also enables highly reliable flight envelope protection system, which in turn significantly enhances the safety of the aircraft during the flight.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Global Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls market is predicted to grow at a rate of 6.90% CAGR and reach USD 4,916.1 Million by 2028.

• Incorporation of electrical systems in the aircraft facilitates the automation of aircraft operations as well as better performance of the aircraft in comparison to mechanical components in the aviation industry.

• BAE Systems and Honeywell International are the major players in the market occupying more than 18% share of the market in 2018

• Truly multi-role aircraft operating in high threat AD environment will be more effective than single mission electronic attack legacy aircraft.

• Based on geography, North America is the leading region in terms of market share in 2018. The region occupied over 36% of the market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR through the forecasted period.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls Market on the basis of Platform, Aircraft type, Application, and Region:

Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary wing

Aircraft type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Narrow Body

• Wide Body

• Helicopter

• Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Commercial aviation

• Military aviation

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

