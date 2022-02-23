Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing Market Status, Business Opportunities and Trend Report Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing Market Size – USD 3,082.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global life and pensions Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to reach USD 6,216.2 Million at a revenue CAGR of 9.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global life and pensions Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market revenue growth can be attributed to rising focus on reducing insurance administration costs and improving operational processes. Life and pension insurance companies benefit from outsourcing highly transactional processes, including new business processing, claims & payments administration, and underwriting support.

Insurance companies can derive substantial added value by taking advantage of BPO for various other processes. For instance, outsourcing actuarial support analytics is highly beneficial for optimizing pricing and precise premium calculations, which aids life and pension insurance firms to target more consumers on basis of risk profiles and demographics. BPO providers such as TCS, DXC Technology, NTT Data Corporation, and SE2 – decades of domain experience – are capable of providing support for cross-selling and up-selling initiatives, ensuring customer retention, exploiting new sales and distribution channels, and entry into new geographies.

Global Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market : Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2018 to 2027.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Tata Consultancy Services, DXC Technology, SE2, Cognizant, EXL Service, Concentrix, NTT Data Corporation, Capgemini, Accenture, and Capita.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Among the services segments, underwriting segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over forecast period. Life and pension insurance underwriting BPO services assess proposals with the aim of ascertaining feasibility and determining involved potential risk, thereby allowing insurance companies to achieve competitive advantage via process excellence.

Insurance BPO service providers offer a wide range of underwriting services, ranging from management of business processes to analytics. These services also comprise submission and clearance where eligibility checks, data cleaning, liability coverage, and account verification are performed.

Life and pension BPO market in North America accounted to comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets in 2020, which is attributed to high adoption of digital technologies, stringent regulations in countries such as the US and Canada, and increasing emphasis by insurance companies in the region to standardize business processes. In addition, presence of major players in the region are causative of robust market revenue growth.

Major Highlights of the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report:

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

The Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market presence across major regions of the world.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Life Insurance

Annuities & Pensions

Others

Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Policy Servicing and Claims Administration

Underwriting

Document Management

Actuarial Support

Billing & Accounts Receivable

Regulatory Reporting

Asset Management

Change Management Services

New Business Support

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Analytics & Insights

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

