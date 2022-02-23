DMTR and XI Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimitra Incorporated, a global Agtech company on a mission to make its Dimitra Connected Farmer platform available to smallholder farmers globally, is partnering with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) for XI Protocol. GEC is an intellectual property, manufacturing, logistics, firm that develops hardware and software, and launches space missions.
Dimitra Incorporated has built an agricultural software platform targeted at the world’s approximately 570 million farms plus suppliers, service providers, and food supply chain. Dimitra is working with GEC, the Xi Protocol, to deliver satellite nodes to its global clientele in aid of microclimate weather conditions affecting farm performance.
GEC provides ground-based satellite devices to collect specific weather data for inclusion with Xi Protocol for predictive analytics and oracle aggregation. In addition, GEC wishes to have Xi Protocol collect data for its weather prediction commercially and contribute to the oracle aggregation network of SATCOM hardware data reporting from ground terminals to satellite networks that accept data into Xi Protocol.
Jon Trask, CEO of Dimitra says, “We are excited to work with XI to impact farming performance through predictive satellite-based weather monitoring. The negative impact of climate change on crop production has created new challenges for farmers. Combining weather data with satellite, IoT, and agricultural sciences through machine learning will unlock impacted farms' ability to cope with changing weather and climate conditions.”
Samuel Reid, CEO of GEC says, “In collaboration with Dimitra, we are able to access a variety of geographies and facilities for implementing ground sensors and satellite communications (SATCOM) applications of XI. We are pleased to see smart agriculture as one of the industries in which hardware and software utility is relevant for XI, with on the ground sensors connected to existing satellite networks as an example of oracle sensor data reporting through SATCOM.”
Dimitra is a global Agtech company with a mission to help smallholder farmers across the world. Dimitra works with governments, government agencies, NGOs, and for-profit organizations. The Dimitra platform is built on blockchain technology and incorporates mobile technology, machine learning, IoT devices, satellite and drone imagery, genomics, and advanced farming research. Through our data-driven approach, Dimitra helps farmers increase yields, reduces expenses, and mitigates risk. Dimitra believes that every smallholder farmer should benefit from simple, beautiful, and useful technology regardless of economic standing.
Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) was Co-Founded in 2015 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is an intellectual property, manufacturing, logistics, firm that develops hardware and software, and launches space missions. GEC also focuses on research and development, technology services, and inventions in Energy Systems, Aerospace Defense, and Cybersecurity.
