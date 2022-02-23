PHILIPPINES, February 23 - Press Release February 22, 2022 Tolentino launches program for mayors with Lee Kuan Yew School MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on Tuesday spearheaded a program for the country's local chief executives that aims to enhance their respective skills necessary to cope with the demand and challenges of constant progressive change. In his opening remarks during the launch of the Adaptive Governance and Innovation for Local Executives (AGILE), Tolentino emphasized the importance of the critical role of every local executive in guiding their respective localities towards the proper implementation of key governmental functions, as the national government is currently faced with challenges that require the strategic and speedy responses. AGILE is a series of training program courses initiated by Tolentino in partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) and with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy - National University of Singapore (LKYSPP-NUS). Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government said he hopes that the AGILE program will help leaders of various local government units (LGUs) to recalibrate their knowledge, leadership and governance approach in these trying times. "Our local chief executives have a vital role therefore in the creation of self-reliant, sustainable, and progressive communities. They are expected to facilitate the autonomy of their LGUs and work for the socio-economic development of their jurisdiction," said Tolentino. Tolentino, former longtime mayor of Tagaytay City and former president of the League of Cities of the Philippines cited the role of every LGUs in the current global health crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which leaders of every localities were compelled to act quick in the delivery of services to their constituents, particularly during the lockdowns and quarantines, especially during the early part of 2020. The senator noted that the global pandemic has forced every local leader to update their policies in order to cope with the said challenge. AGILE's first course is a three-day activity which will discuss and clarify the devolution process and the role of the LGUs in the progression of the same. Tolentino also stressed that the program will likewise discuss current policies relevant to the national government's roadmap to full devolution of basic services to each LGU, following the gradual implementation of the so-called 2018 Mandanas Ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) which basically increase the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) computation of every existing LGUs, and now includes all collection of national taxes except those accruing to special purpose funds and special allotments for the utilization and development of the national wealth.