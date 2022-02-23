Sharon joins Kiko in Tarlac campaign

TARLAC CITY, TARLAC, FEB. 22 - Megastar Sharon Cuneta joined vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan's campaign trail here today where she was warmly welcomed by the Tarlaqueños.

Clad in pink, Sharon, who currently stars in the Ang Probinsyano series, happily entertained and waved at the people who welcomed her and her husband at the Gerona Public Market, some of whom are her long-time fans.

"Leni-Kiko po tayong lahat. Napakalinaw na po ng plano para po maibsan at masosolusyonan ang problema ng gutom sa bansa. At si Ma'am Leni at Kiko, wala pong bahid ng kahit anong pangit na isyu sa gobyerno. Simula 2001 pa po siya senador," Sharon said in a sea of crowd inside the market.

The megastar vouched for her husband of 25 years whom she describes as a good father and partner.

"Twenty-five years na po kaming kasal. Kahit anong tsismis, pero kung may tsismis man, hindi totoo iyon kasi dapat iniwan ko na iyan," she said in jest to the delight of the crowd.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyo. Sana po sa May ay Leni-Kiko po tayo. Bigyan niyo po ng pagkakataon na magsilbi sa bayan ang dalawang walang kasing tapatang puso para magsilbi sa inyo, walang kasing totoong magmahal," Sharon added.

This is the first time that the megastar showed up in any of the public events of her husband, Kiko, ever since the campaign period kicked off last month.

The couple will likewise visit Tarlac State University to court the crowd there this afternoon.