Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Market Emerging Technologies, Covid – 19 Outbreak, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Size – USD 304.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing consumer dependency on processed foods due to changing lifestyle. Increasing need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth is expected to further augment global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is also expected to boost market growth.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Fruit products segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for processed fruit products globally is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The canned segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing demand for canned fruits and vegetable products in both developed and developing countries.

The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of HPP technology for processing jams and similar products.

increasing demand for processed fruit and vegetable products because of rapid changes in dietary habits among consumers in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Major companies in the market include Greencore Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, GEA Group AG, Olam International Limited, and Nestlé S.A.

Objectives of the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Microwave Processing

Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Processing Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small-Scale Processing

Intermediate-Scale Processing

Large-Scale Processing

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Processing Equipment

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Washing & Dewatering

Fillers

Seasoning

Packaging & Handling

Others

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market elaborating on its core segments.

The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Processing Systems Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Equipment Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

