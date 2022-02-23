Endocrine Testing Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Process, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2027

Reports And Data

Increasing incidence of diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, increasing government support are key factors contributing to high CAGR of the Endocrine Testing Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Endocrine Testing Market was valued at USD 8.67 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 16.30 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Endocrine testing involves examining urine or blood samples to detect the concentration of endocrinal hormones such as thyroid, diabetes, Cushing syndrome, etc. Technological Advancements in terms of accuracy, affordability, cost-effectiveness, and the introduction of easy-to-operate test kits have facilitated the penetration of home-based diagnostics. Key market players today are focusing on investing in launching innovative products, thereby increasing their market footprint in the endocrine testing market.

Increasing incidence of diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, growing healthcare awareness, increasing government support & obesity are some of the key factors projected to surge the demand for Endocrine testing, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, a high prevalence of hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and rising geriatric population are some of the key factors responsible for fueling the market growth.

In context to regional analysis, the North American region dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period while the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key participants include AB Sciex, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux SA, BioRad Laboratories, Biomedical Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Diasorin, Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthineers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various market players are engaged in developing new products. For instance, Helmholtz Zentrum München allied with Eli Lilly and Company to discover new targets for pancreatic beta-cell regeneration in the treatment of diabetes

Sensors Segment is expected to witness lucrative growth with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

As of 2019, the Tandem Mass Spectrometry segment dominated the market with a market share of 33.9% and is expected to maintain its lead due to its increasing use in combination with liquid chromatography which aids in overcoming challenges associated with traditional techniques in Endocrine testing

The Insulin test segment is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) segment is prophesied to dominate the global Endocrine testing market with a share of 0%

In the End-use, hospital users accounted for the largest market share and are expected to be seen leading in the upcoming years

The North American region dominated the global endocrine testing market in terms of revenue generation with a share of 3%

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.1%. The factors fostering the market growth are increasing investments in Research and development by key private companies and government to improve diagnostic and therapeutic areas in the region

Europe is the second-largest region in terms of capturing the market share.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Endocrine Testing market on the basis of Test Type, Technology Type, End-use, and region:

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Estradiol

TSH

Insulin

Cortisol

FSH

hCG

LH

DHEAS

Progesterone

Testosterone

Prolactin

Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry Immunoassay

Monoclonal & Polyclonal antibody technologies

Sensor technology

Clinical chemistry

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Commercial Laboratory

Ambulatory Care Centres

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

