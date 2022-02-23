Latest Trend in SEO – Increasing Usage of SEO Automation is Seeing Quick Results: GoodFirms' Research 2022
Artificial intelligence and machine learning will lead the SEO automation.
Improved efficiency is one of the leading factors behind automation in SEO and Marketing”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, a leading and trusted research platform, recently published a research study on “Re-evaluating SEO with Automation.” This research aims to re-evaluate automation in the SEO industry by uncovering valuable insights on the SEO automation industry.
This study also evaluates the shift of businesses from manual to automated SEO for improving business and marketing performance. Business organizations are increasingly opting for automation tools and techniques to see quick results, and to reduce the efforts of their employees in SEO activities, says GoodFirms.
This research also explains which type of SEO is apt for this almost completely digitalized era, i.e., Manual or Automated, by stating the roles, benefits, and challenges. The benefits include gathering valuable insights, rapid integrations, empowering marketing teams to scale, etc. Apart from the benefits, this research also focuses on the challenges of automation that can hamper the smooth automation of SEO activities, if not addressed.
The research also focuses on the tasks usually performed through SEO automation, such as backlink analysis, keyword research, brand observation, content & competitor analysis.
“Among these automation tasks, businesses need to determine the right ones as per their needs and requirements to ensure maximum productivity and reduce investment costs of the marketing department,” says, GoodFirms.
GoodFirms research states that SEO automation is increasing at an unprecedented rate, and is likely to grow further in the upcoming years, i.e., 2022 and beyond. Undoubtedly, SEO automation can improve the efficiency in executing repetitive tasks of marketing activities and departments. The businesses should identify the top business priorities that need to be automated for acquiring more customers and brand recognition, says GoodFirms. These top priorities include content optimization, building and analyzing backlinks, monitoring backlinks and ranks, etc. and this, as per the research article, can be achieved by having a clear-cut strategy for SEO automation.
The research study also asserts that the current automation trends like artificial intelligence, insights automating, staying up to date with Google, etc., also contribute to the increased use in automating time-consuming and hectic SEO tasks.
The research concludes that SEO automation tools could carry out not all the tasks of manual SEO. Only a few tasks such as backlink analysis, ranking tracker, content optimization, etc. can be executed through automation. The remaining tasks like backlink and content development must be done manually to achieve better results. The intention is not to trick Google, but to create an organic pathway to rank higher. With the advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, SEO automation is expected to grow rapidly.
Key Findings of the Research
--SEO automation is making a massive difference in the SEO industry at present.
--Empowering teams, cost reduction, generating and integrating valuable insights are some reasons behind SEO automation growth.
--Improper implementation due to insufficient knowledge can hamper the results of automation in SEO tasks.
--The primary role of SEO automation is to streamline the SEO administration, which helps reduce costs and time.
--Different tasks associated with backlinks, optimization, and analysis can be automated through SEO automation.
--Artificial intelligence and machine learning will pave the way for SEO automation in the future.
--Different automation tools such as Ahrefs, Semrush, and Streaming frog are available to automate the SEO work efficiently.
--SEO automation will see massive growth in usage and the development of new technologies in the upcoming years.
About the Research
Through this secondary research, - ‘Re-evaluating SEO with Automation,’ GoodFirms attempts to re-evaluate automation practices in the SEO industry. The study aims to share critical insights about the roles, benefits, and challenges of SEO automation and the tasks that can be automated through SEO automation technologies. This research also highlights the tasks that should be automated on a priority basis, current trends, and the purpose of the SEO automation tools.
