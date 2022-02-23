With CryptoReeferNFT Canna Industry Enters the Crypto World
The CryptoReeferNFT is the representation of Crypto enthusiasts and Canna connoisseurs on the blockchain. Inaugural Collection Launches early March, 2022.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoReeferNFT is the first-ever Strain-Based Canna NFT. It comprises 840 unique NFTs. The collection contains both male and female Canna Strain. They will be dropping 2 NFTs of each male and female every month. The award-winning designer has developed the 3D design photorealistic artwork. (with a Pixarist feel) The Owner of these NFT will get them access to live events for 1 year, plus other cool benefits. (to be announced)
The surge of headlines surrounding NFTs and the technology's rapid adoption throughout many aspects of our lives has led some to ask what exactly an NFT is. NFTs and other blockchain-based technology are transforming the world's financial sectors operate. To begin, an NFT is an abbreviation for Non-Fungible Token, which means it is irreplaceable and unique. While NFTs come in various shapes and sizes, CryptoReeferNFT is a unique themed, first-ever of its kind, Canna Strain NFT. A Unique Collection of NFT's Cartoonized Buds on the Blockchain. All 840 NFTs are unique, each having its elements and features. (Male & Female avatar versions)
The mad quirky scientific artist, pheno hunter & lead designer of the project, referred to as Professor Reefer, has worked on world-famous projects with globally renowned companies. Worked on projects for Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Orlando Resort, Renaissance Entertainment, Amazon, Adobe, RSA, Sesame Workshop, Korn, Animation, Augmented Reality, to name a few.
The idea of the project-
The project is currently in the initial launch phase. This phase includes events for NFT holders and exciting Giveaways. CrytoReeferNFT will release two character-based buds based on popular award-winning Sativa and Indica Canna strains every month. The collection is limited and expected to sell within minutes of launch. The project aims to create a metaverse-based game platform by next year.
The project's Developers, Andy and Michaiah shared: "Our Professor Reefer believes, NFT's and Canna landscape is changing, and the merger of both of these worlds will be revolutionary. It is exciting to ignite the thought of Canna and NFT together in people."
Join their Discord for news on upcoming drops and get greenlisted.
For more details and information, visit https://cryptoreefernft.com.
About CryptoReeferNFT-
The CryptoReeferNFT is a series of NFT avatars, male and female, designed by Professor Reefer himself and harvested for a season chilling on the blockchain. A limited collection of 420 NFT cartoonized Buds are the First Canna connoisseurs on the blockchain.
Michaiah
Crypto Reefer NFT
info@cryptoreefernft.com
Visit us on social media:
Other