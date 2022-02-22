HB 4599 of 2021
MICHIGAN, February 22 - Gaming: horse racing; breeders' awards; increase. Amends secs. 8, 19 & 20 of 1995 PA 279 (MCL 431.308 et seq.). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4600'21
Last Action: 11/2/2021 - PLACED ON ORDER OF GENERAL ORDERS
