Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,413 in the last 365 days.

Carper Kicks Off Coastal Protection Week to Highlight Climate Change Challenges

DELAWARE, February 22 - Carper and Blunt Rochester Toured Two Coastal Communities Grappling with Climate Impacts 

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (both D-Del.), toured parts of Slaughter Beach and Indian River Inlet to witness how climate change is threatening Delaware’s coastline.

They were joined by Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Secretary Shawn Garvin, as well as Major General William “Butch” Graham, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Brigantti, District Commander for the Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and local leaders.

“Coastal communities are working around the clock to protect their homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure from the growing threat of climate change, but they can’t do it alone,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “In Delaware, increased flooding has shut off access to hospitals and schools and displaced residents. Today, we saw these impacts first-hand, and discussed how the federal government can do a better job of helping our state and local governments build their infrastructure in a more resilient, forward-thinking way.”

“Today’s visits to Slaughter Beach and Rehoboth Beach made clear that Delaware’s coastlines continue to bear the brunt of the effects of climate change,” said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. “It’s critical that coastal communities in Delaware and across the country have the resources they need to restore their shorelines, mitigate the effects of climate change, protect wildlife habitats, and safeguard their local economies. I look forward to tomorrow’s hearing to continue working on how the federal government and stakeholders can further support efforts to make coastal communities more resilient.” 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) plays a critical role in providing shoreline and riverbank protection. To help the Corps address these challenges, Senator Carper and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester introduced the Shoreline Health Oversight, Restoration, Resilience, and Enhancement Act (SHORRE) Act earlier this month. They were joined by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. and Congressman Garret Graves (both R-La.). This bicameral, bipartisan legislation would restore our nation’s riverbanks and coastlines, while also making communities across our country more resilient to the effects of climate change. This includes rising sea levels, extreme weather, flooding, and erosion.

###

You just read:

Carper Kicks Off Coastal Protection Week to Highlight Climate Change Challenges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.