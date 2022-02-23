High Performance Butterfly Valve Market Estimates The Market To Expand At Over 8% Value CAGR From 2021 to 2031

High Performance Butterfly Valve Market

North America to Account for Around 40% Global Market Share of High Performance Butterfly Valves: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global high performance butterfly valve sales are currently valued at US$ 5.8 Bn, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 8% value CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Growing need for precise flow control technologies has led to heightened demand for high performance butterfly valves from sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, and chemicals. New product line launching by key manufacturers are also projected to complement market growth over the coming years.

FOR ENTIRE LIST OF MARKET PLAYERS, REQUEST FOR SAMPLE HERE – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33003

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for high performance butterfly valves experienced a slump in 2020. As the oil & gas industry is in a recovery mode, it promises increasing consumption of high performance butterfly valves in future. Considering the possibility of a spur of industrial infrastructure in many countries, the long-term outlook of the market remains positive.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

With continuous growth of the industrial sector, demand for high performance butterfly valves from end-use industries is on the rise. High performance butterfly valves are extensively used in critical process applications in oil & gas, chemical, and power.

To cope with the challenges of emissions and safety in various applications, manufacturers are increasingly focused on compact, lightweight design of high performance butterfly valves.

Demand for high performance butterfly valves is driven by increasing CAPEX investments in water & waste water treatment projects.

Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through merger & acquisition activities.

Offset high performance butterfly valves are projected to hold more than 50% market share.

Based on end-use industry, oil & gas and chemicals industries are projected to hold around 50% of overall market value share collectively by 2031-end.

The global high performance butterfly valve market witnessed a fall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -3.2%.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of around 3.9%, while that in the U.S. at close to 3.5%, through 2031.

GET A CUSTOMIZED SCOPE TO MATCH YOUR NEED ASK AN EXPERT – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33003

“Increased capital investments in water & waste water treatment projects are expected to provide impetus to high performance butterfly valve sale over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented with top players accounting for around 30% market share. Key high performance butterfly valve manufacturers are likely to focus on merger & acquisition activities to expand their product portfolios in order to increase their market share.

Some of the key players in this industry are Emerson Electric Co, The Flowserve Corporation, Crane Co., Baker Hughes, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Neles Corporation, Bray International, Alfa Europe, and DeZurik.

Read More Trending Reports of PMR – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-performance-butterfly-valve-market-to-expand-at-over-8-value-cagr-from-2021-to-2031-301467328.html

Recommendations

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market:

According to PMR's report, global wind energy installations have increased from 282.2 GW in 2012 to 486.7 GW in 2016. This is positively impacting the growth of wind turbine rotor blade market.

About us:

Persistence Market Research(PMR). is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.