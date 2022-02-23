Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5000499

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 02/22/22

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Fern Lake Road, Leicester, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS

 

 

ACCUSED: Dillon MacDougall

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 02/22/22 at approximately 2003 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on US Route 7 north of the intersection with Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester. The operator was identified as Dillon MacDougall (24) of Leicester, VT. While speaking with MacDougall, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Troopers also discovered MacDougall's license was criminally suspended, and he had an active warrant for his arrest.

 

 

MacDougall was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, MacDougall was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:

 

-02/23/22, 1230 hours (Warrant for Petit Larceny)

 

-03/14/22, 1230 hours (DUI & DLS)

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

