Howling Meta Wolves Debuts as the Next Big NFT to Dominate the Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- Texas, USA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Metaverse constantly shaping and evolving, there have been many kinds of NFT collections that are known to grab potential investor’s interest. One of the more iconic and profitable types of NFTs are those built around a strong vision, a stacked team and DAOs. Having NFT built with a strong team that is focused on growth and a DAO is always a good thing, as it allows developers to automate decisions, facilitate cryptocurrency transactions and drive attention the most important aspect of making sure the NFT collection survive and thrive: the community. Eusocial DAOs have the clear potential to dominate the blockchain, and the Metaverse is stirring with its latest - and possibly greatest - addition: the Howling Meta Wolves.

The Howling Meta Wolf is a living and breathing dominant Alpha, with a fierce and strong mindset to rise up - to be the best version of themselves, even when others are cowering in fear over the unknown. With a mantra that encompasses values of wealth, power, and stature, being a Howling Meta Wolf means carrying a genetic 3D footprint of unmatched wisdom and strength.

Who are the Howling Meta Wolves?

The Howling Meta Wolves is founded by a team of three entrepreneurs who have their own De-sign Studio, NFT & Crypto investments, and Bitcoin Mining Facilities. This is an NFT collection unlike any other, featuring 8,888 highly unique and well-designed pieces mintable to the public. The collection debuts this year, with each Howling Meta Wolf meticulously designed by Tsvetelin Krastev and Ritesh Mahabale, leading the team of Artists. These two have extensive experience in the digital art space have personally worked in major companies such as Disney, Ubisoft, Netflix, Lionsgate, and much more!

The Howling Meta Wolves collection isn’t just run of the mill basic set of NFT collectibles. Each of the Wolves feature an ensemble of fun and exciting clothing, colors, accessories and other customizations to make them stand out among the rest to boost reliability and resale value in the crypto market. These NFTs maintain their independent design and aesthetic while seamlessly working together as a community - as a wolfpack - in order to lead the charge and howl their way through the Metaverse.

What’s even more appealing is the fact that the concept of a Meta Wolf is centered around the concept of an Alpha Wolf as well. We all know how Alpha Wolves are highly competitive and extremely advanced members of their race, and the designers wanted to incorporate that into the Howling Meta Wolves as well. Just think of it like this: 8,888 Alpha Wolves, coming together to form a wolfpack where each Meta Wolf retains what makes it an Alpha while focusing on the power and strength of being in a community of like minded individuals. It’s definitely more than just an NFT project; the Howling Meta Wolves is a project that has the potential to give rise to more and more projects and opportunities to anyone lucky and wise enough to mint one for themselves.

Focusing on Community Growth

The Howling Meta Wolves centers around a revolutionary type of DAO, one that centers on the essence of a wolf being a creature that rises up when others are weak. The DAO is built with community in its core, and features a community fund that is not only created by the community but is managed by it. The wolfpack basically decides which projects it invests its fund in. The NFTs invested in with either be retained and traded as they gain value to ensure the longevity of the fund or given to HMW Holders as giveaways! Not only that, but the Howling Meta Wolves will also play a major part in certain planned partnerships and collaborations with other key players in cyberspace and beyond. These collaborations, along with merchandise competitions and global events, will cement community growth and support throughout the lifespan of this NFT collection.

Project Roadmap

Howling Meta Wolf Holders will have full IP rights to the artistry and owners shall have complete freedom to do with their piece however they prefer. Each NFT mint shall also come with a 3D Metaverse Ready file to ensure that users are able to use your Howling Meta Wolf in most recognizable digital platforms available today!

At the same time, Founders will be focusing on how the Howling Meta Wolves community fund actively thrives and grows. After this, it’s only a matter of time until the wolfpack expands its reach to other major platforms, as wolves in the blockchain continuously grow off of each other's success and collaborate to bring the entirety of the Howling Meta Wolves to the next level of NFT supremacy. This may seem incredibly ambitious, but the Howling Meta Wolves are definitely one to look out for in cyberspace. After all, this ambition is not without merit, and the Designers and Developers have placed incredible trust and preparation into getting things done. Lastly, the Team has already hinted towards a time machine concept that points at the longevity of this project and for more to come!

There is an ongoing battle to be at the very top, and the Howling Meta Wolves have reared their heads, and have been howling their name to secure their place in history.

For more information on upcoming updates and announcements, including the upcoming launch coming very soon, don’t forget to follow this project on their social media channels linked here. Alternatively, kindly visit their website - which is now LIVE - at www.howlingmetawolves.com, or engage with the community early on at their exclusive Discord Server.

Website: https://howlingmetawolves.com/





