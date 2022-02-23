Spotless Cleaning Chicago Continues to Reign as Chicago’s #1 Commercial Cleaning Company
The company boasts over 100+ years of combined commercial cleaning experience.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotless Cleaning Chicago is pleased to announce that, despite the ongoing pandemic, it is still being touted as the #1 commercial cleaning company in Chicago.
Spotless Cleaning Chicago is a commercial cleaning company located in Chicago, Illinois. The company’s goal is to create a healthy environment, one building at a time, by providing quality services that incorporate innovative technology, the power of teamwork, and a robust green cleaning program. Clients of Spotless Cleaning Chicago are able to select from a variety of custom building maintenance and cleaning services to meet their ever-changing needs – offering a flexible, fast, and friendly approach clients know and trust.
Recently, Spotless Cleaning Chicago has been trending as the go-to company for commercial cleaning services. Not only are customers referring the company to others and talking about it on social media, but Spotless Cleaning Chicago has also won many reputable awards and accreditations that speak to its superior service. Some of the awards include Angie’s List, Three Best Rated, Expertise, GBAC, and IICRC, just to name a few.
“We couldn’t be more humbled to know we are having such a positive impact on our clients, especially during these tumultuous times,” says founder of Spotless Cleaning Chicago, Juan Padilla. “We have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support businesses in maintaining clean standards and look forward to developing further partnerships as time goes on.”
To support all clients, Spotless Cleaning Chicago offers a wide breadth of cleaning services for numerous industries, including:
• Office cleaning
• Commercial cleaning
• Schools and universities
• Commercial carpet cleaning
• Industrial, manufacturing, and warehouses
• Medical facilities
• High dusting and ceilings
In addition to offering exceptional commercial cleaning services, Spotless Cleaning Chicago is also renowned in the local community for giving back to groups, individuals, and families. The company has developed an Annual Scholarship Program, created multiple Annual Event Sponsorships for non-profits like Catholic charities, provided hardship assistance for employees, donated over $10,000 of services to restore and reopen Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, and so much more.
Spotless Cleaning Chicago serves Northwest Indiana to Southern Wisconsin and Chicago and has notable clients including The University of Chicago, lululemon, FedEx, Coca-Cola, and many others.
For more information about Spotless Cleaning Chicago, please visit https://spotlesscleaningchicago.com/.
About Spotless Cleaning Chicago
Spotless Cleaning Chicago was founded by a group of friends in 2008 during the ongoing recession. As a family-owned commercial cleaning company, Spotless Cleaning Chicago is able to build professional cleaning teams specifically for clients’ facilities – always ensuring they are receiving the best service possible.
One of the company’s goals is to hire locally to reflect the spirit and diversity of the communities it serves, providing job opportunities with proper training and mentorship to help team members flourish and see potential for upward mobility.
Juan Padilla
Spotless Cleaning Chicago
+1 312-488-1113
info@SpotlessCleaningChicago.com